GivingTuesday - a focus on Scotland diabetes charity

JDRF exists to find the cure for type 1 diabetes and its complications, and is the world’s leading type 1 diabetes research charity.
With £3.9m already committed to research in Scotland, JDRF continues to fundraise to encourage Scotland’s celebrated life science sector to play a greater role in the development of the cure.
Scotland has the third highest incidence of type 1 diabetes in the world, with 29,000 adults and children living with condition.
An autoimmune condition it cannot be prevented and has a life-long impact.
The charity has been running its #T1DLooksLikeMe campaign to raise awareness and challenge misconceptions.