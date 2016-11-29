GivingTuesday - a focus on Scotland diabetes charity

JDRF exists to find the cure for type 1 diabetes and its complications, and is the world’s leading type 1 diabetes research charity.

With £3.9m already committed to research in Scotland, JDRF continues to fundraise to encourage Scotland’s celebrated life science sector to play a greater role in the development of the cure.

Scotland has the third highest incidence of type 1 diabetes in the world, with 29,000 adults and children living with condition.

An autoimmune condition it cannot be prevented and has a life-long impact.

The charity has been running its #T1DLooksLikeMe campaign to raise awareness and challenge misconceptions.