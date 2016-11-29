GivingTuesday - A focus on Mseums Galleries Scotland

MUSEUMS Galleries Scotland (MGS) is the national development body for the Scottish museum sector.

The organisation provides support to over 450 museums and galleries, through funding, advice and skills development.

A spokesman said: “We highlight the important role museums play in tackling inequalities in communities across Scotland and how they connect people to where they live.

“MGS also runs the annual May events weekend, Festival of Museums, which boasts over 100 events across the country.

“We support the sector to work towards a sustainable future and so on Giving Tuesday we will be tweeting to remind people to pop something in the donations box when they next visit their favourite museum.”

For more information, please visit: www.museumsgalleriesscotland.org.uk

@MuseumsGalScot