GivingTuesday - A focus on Cancer Research UK

CANCER Research UK spent more than £33 million last year in Scotland on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research

Cancer survival rates have doubled since the 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress. But more funds and supporters are needed to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

This #GivingTuesday Cancer Research UK is saying thank you to everyone who’s given their time, their cash, their belongings- or anything else-to help beat cancer sooner.

Volunteers are being sought to help work in Cancer Research UK’s shops across Scotland. Flexible hours are available and anyone interested is invited to call in to their local shop to find out more.

Donations of good-quality clothes, shoes and bags are also being taken by stores. Each bag of donated clothes is worth up to £25- even more if supporters sign up for Gift Aid.

For more details go to www.cruk.org/shops

The photo is of cancer survivor Florencia Pistritto, 30, of Edinburgh who was chosen to cut the ribbon to launch Scotland’s first Cancer Research UK superstore at Corstorphine Retail Park earlier this year. She is with cancer scientist Dr John Thomson who is based at the Edinburgh Cancer Research UK centre.