Giving Tuesday - a day to show global kindness

ONE in three people in the country has paid a compliment to a stranger in the past year, according to new research released to mark #givingtuesday – the global day of giving.

With people across the country being urged to “do good stuff” to mark the UK’s third #givingtuesday today the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) research shows the many ways people show generosity to strangers – and the gestures of generosity they most appreciate in return.

More than 1,500 UK charities and businesses will be encouraging employees, customers and supporters to take part today. People will be donating money, giving time or lending to their voice to a good cause – whether it is supporting a charity, or performing an act of kindness.

Events taking place to mark #givingtuesday today include a choir of MPs singing outside the Houses of Parliament to raise money for Syria, dozens of National Lottery winners building Gingerbread playhouses filled with sweets and presents for charities, and eBay and QVC running special #givingtuesday sales.

#givingtuesday is led in the UK by CAF. To mark the occasion it has commissioned new YouGov research revealing the many ways in which people across the UK show generosity every day.

Acts of kindness people in the UK have done for a stranger in past 12 months include:

l Held the door open (76 per cent )

l Stopped to give someone directions (50 per cent )

l Let someone in front in a shopping queue (48 per cent )

l Given a compliment (35 per cent )

l Given up a seat on public transport (32 per cent )

l Passed on a ‘pay and display’ parking ticket (21 per cent )

l Helped someone carry a pram or pushchair (16 per cent )

l Help carry someone’s shopping (14 per cent )

l Given food (13 per cent )

l Stopped to talk to someone in distress (13 per cent )

l Given a hug (12 per cent )

While holding open the door is the most common way for people to help a passer-by, one in three has given a compliment, and one in eight has gone as far as giving a stranger a hug. Following the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the research found that almost half (48 per cent ) has let someone in ahead of a shopping queue.

Hannah Terrey, head of policy and campaigns at the CAF, said: “Whether we are rallying behind charities or being nice to strangers, the UK has a proud tradition of being one of the most generous places in the world.

“Today, on #givingtuesday, up and down the country in offices and community buildings and out on the streets, people will be getting out to raise money, give their time, or do something nice for someone else.

“It has been fantastic to see how much people have taken givingtuesday to their heart since CAF first brought it here two years ago.

“For some people it’s a chance to do something unusual and new, for others it’s can be about using this day to shout about the brilliant stuff they do all year round, encouraging more people to get involved or saying thank you.

“With the many divisions in communities and challenges for charities, #givingtuesday is, at its very simplest, a great opportunity to focus on the good stuff that we can do together.”

