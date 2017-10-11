Girlfriend of Corrie McKeague names baby after missing RAF airman

The girlfriend of Corrie McKeague has paid tribute to the missing RAF airman by giving their baby daughter a special name.

April Oliver, who found out she was pregnant after the disapperance of the airman shared the middle name of their child on social media.

Undated handout file photo issued by Suffolk Police of Corrie McKeague,

Sending a picture of her first painting online, she attributed the drawing to Ellie-Louise Corrie Oliver.

In a touching Facebook post, which revealed the middle name of the child, she wrote: : “Some days are good and some are bad as I’m sure you can all imagine, but it’s days like this when Ellie and I had fun in producing her very first painting that are good days.

“I must say it came with slobber and mess but lots of giggles as I watched my daughter lay on the table and create this.

“I can’t thank you all enough for the support that you have all given right from the start, it gets me through day to day, so I just wanted to share this little thing as it makes me so proud.”

A search of a landfill site was called off after 5 months of searching after no evidence was found.