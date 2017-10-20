Girl hurt by stone thrown from bridge in ‘act of stupidity’

A teenage girl could have come to serious harm in an incident condemned by police as an “act of utter stupidity”.

The 14-year-old victim was sitting under a bridge in Hawick in the Scottish Borders when an object, thought to be a stone, was thrown from above.

It hit her on the head and she had to go to Borders General Hospital, Melrose, for treatment before being released.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at about 4.30am on Sunday at the bridge that accesses Mart Street from Wilton Hill.

Sergeant Rachel Campbell, of Hawick police station, said: “The culprit for this act of utter stupidity could have inflicted serious harm on the victim and it is extremely lucky that her injury was not too serious.

“As part of this inquiry, we would ask anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the bridge during the early hours of Sunday morning to contact police immediately.

“We would also remind the public that throwing items from a bridge can have very serious consequences and if you are found to be involved in such reckless behaviour you will be arrested.”