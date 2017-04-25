Get off the beaten track: New guide reveals the best of wild Scotland

A NEW guide to the {http://www.scotsman.com/lifestyle/outdoors|best wild places in Scotland} launches next week, giving the low-down on the country’s hidden glens, lost ruins, untrodden peaks, secret beaches and wild swimming waterfalls.

Compiled by a trio of young Scottish photographer-explorers – Kimberley Grant, Richard Gaston and David Cooper – it builds on a decade of research and combines sensational imagery with details of more than 750 places.

15 inspiring outdoor activity ideas to do in Scotland this summer

The guide also includes details of remote inns and traditional places for local food, plus bothies and cave shelters, wild camping and luxury hideaways.

6 Munro walks you can easily reach by train