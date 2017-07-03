Germany coach crash: ‘18 dead, 31 hurt’ after collision

German police say they believe that 18 people died in a Bavarian bus accident after the bus rammed into a truck and burst into flames.

Bavarian police say 30 others were injured, some seriously, and were brought to hospitals for treatment. The others, they said in a statement Monday, “are believed to have died on the burning bus.”

31 are injured with 17 feared dead. Picture; AP

Police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein says the bus was carrying a German senior citizens’ tour group.

Helicopters and ambulances were on the scene to rescue the injured and the A9 motorway was closed in both directions because of the accident.

Rescue helicopters sit on the motorway A9 near Muenchberg, Picture; AP

Ms Brandenstein said the bus crashed into the truck at the end of a traffic jam.

She said several people were severely injured in the crash near Muenchberg in Bavaria.

Local Oberfranken police tweeted that the travel group came from Saxony in eastern Germany and that a phone number had been activated to provide family members with information.

German news channel n-tv showed images of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

