German police surprised to find python in drunk teenager’s trousers

A drunk German teenager was found with a python in his trousers after being arrested by police.

The 19-year-old was detained in the German city of Darmstadt for drunken behaviour after a reported altercation with another man had led to complaints from local residents.

Officers noticed a “significant bulge in his trousers” while searching him.

The man is alleged to have told police he had a snake in his pants.

He then revealed a 14 inch baby king python.

A police statement said it was unclear why the man was carrying the snake there, adding the reptile might belong to one of the man’s relatives.

Police are investigating whether the man has broken any animal protection laws.

