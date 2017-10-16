Gerard Butler rushed to hospital after motorbike smash

Have your say

Scottish actor Gerard Butler was rushed to hospital this morning following a motorbike incident in Los Angeles.

Reports in America claim Butler was run off the road by a car before an onlooker called an ambulance.

The 47-year-old star of 300, Olympus Has Fallen and Gamer did not suffer serious injuries but the crash was such that he was taken to hospital by wary paramedics.

A source told American entertainment website TMZ: “Someone called 911, paramedics came and took Gerard to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

“Lucky for him no broken bones just cuts and bruises.”

Butler, from Paisley, will hit UK cinemas on Friday in his end-of-the-world film Geostorm in which he plays a satellite designer.