George Galloway, 62, to become a father again

FIREBRAND politician George Galloway has announced he is to become a dad again at the age of 62.

The Scots former MP is expecting a baby with his fourth wife, Putri Gayatri Pertiwi, who is 30 years his junior.

The baby is due in March and will be the couple’s second child together and Galloway’s fifth in total.

Galloway told his 257,000 followers on Twitter: “By the Grace of God we are grateful to announce we expect a new baby in March, God-willing. A sibling to Lucy, Zein, Faris and Toren.”

Galloway married Miss Pertiwi, 32, an anthropologist, in a hotel in Amsterdam in April 2012, just four months after his third wife had given birth to their second son.

Miss Pertiwi is a Dutch-born researcher of Indonesian heritage who took a degree in cultural anthropology at the University of Utrecht.

She also studied in Amsterdam before taking a masters degree in children’s rights at Amsterdam University.

The couple were sent dozens of messages from well-wishers after announcing their happy news.

READ MORE: George Galloway targets Natalie McGarry's seat

Author Saurav Dutt posted: “Superb news and my heartiest Congratulations to you @georgegalloway and Gayatri.”

Ashleigh Shaw said: “I am sooooo happy for you both, your prayer was answered. I hope all goes smoothly for the beautiful Mrs G and safe delivery.”

Simon Anderson added: “Well done to the happy couple, there’s plenty of life in the ol’ dog yet, go on George I’m made up for your family mate.”

Dundee-born Galloway lost his seat as the Respect MP for Bradford West at last year’s General Election.

He is said to be determined on returning to the Commons and plans to contest the SNP poltician Natalie McGarry’s Glasgow East constituency in the event of a by-election.

McGarry, 35, who won the seat last year, has been charged in connection with a five-figure sum of missing money.

Mr Galloway was expelled from the Labour Party in 2003 after accusations that he had called on foreign troops to attack British soldiers in Iraq.

He attracted widespread ridicule after he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, when he went on all fours, purred and pretended to lick cream from actress Rula Lenska’s hands.

