General Election: What time will my seat result be called?

Votes from a total of 650 seats will be counted on election night, returning MPs to office or electing new faces in Parliament. Find out what time your consistency will declare its result (we recommend searching by pressing ctrl+f on desktop:)
11 PM
Houghton & Sunderland South
11.30 PM
Sunderland Central
12 AM
Washington & Sunderland West
12.30 AM
Kettering
Swindon North
1 AM
Antrim North
Battersea
Foyle
Newcastle upon Tyne Central
Newcastle upon Tyne East
Nuneaton
Putney
1.30 PM
Broxbourne
Darlington
Lagan Valley
Swindon South
Tamworth
Tooting
Tyrone West
Wrexham
2 AM
Angus
Antrim East
Belfast East
Blaenau Gwent
Bury North
Bury South
Cambridgeshire North West
Carmarthen East & Dinefwr
Ceredigion
Clwyd South
Down North
East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow
Epping Forest
Falkirk
Fareham
Fife North East
Glenrothes
Halton
Hastings & Rye
Kenilworth & Southam
Kilmarnock & Loudoun
Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath
Llanelli
Na h-Eileanan an Iar
Newcastle upon Tyne North
Oxford East
Peterborough
Ribble Valley
Rutherglen & Hamilton West
Strangford
Surrey East
Thurrock
Upper Bann
2.30 PM
Antrim South
Arfon
Burnley
Caerphilly
Castle Point
Dundee East
Dundee West
Hartlepool
Inverclyde
Islington North
Islington South & Finsbury
Leigh
Ludlow
Mitcham & Morden
Montgomeryshire
Motherwell & Wishaw
Paisley & Renfrewshire South
South Shields
Stirling
Taunton Deane
Torfaen
Totnes
Vale of Clwyd
Warwickshire North
Wimbledon
Ynys Mon
3 AM
Aberavon
Aberconwy
Airdrie & Shotts
Alyn & Deeside
Amber Valley
Ayrshire North & Arran
Barking
Barnsley Central
Barnsley East
Basildon & Billericay
Basildon South & Thurrock East
Belfast North
Belfast South
Belfast West
Bexleyheath & Crayford
Bishop Auckland
Blackburn
Bolton North East
Bolton South East
Bootle
Bournemouth East
Bournemouth West
Brecon & Radnorshire
Brent Central
Brent North
Bristol North West
Burton
Canterbury
Carlisle
Chorley
Christchurch
Cleethorpes
Clwyd West
Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill
Coventry North East
Coventry North West
Coventry South
Crawley
Cynon Valley
Dagenham & Rainham
Delyn
Derby South
Derbyshire South
Dunbartonshire East
Dunbartonshire West
Dunfermline & Fife West
Dwyfor Meirionnydd
Ealing Central & Acton
Ealing North
Ealing Southall
Easington
East Lothian
Eastleigh
Enfield Southgate
Erewash
Exeter
Glasgow Central
Glasgow East
Glasgow North
Glasgow North East
Glasgow North West
Glasgow South
Glasgow South West
Gosport
Hammersmith
Hampstead & Kilburn
Harrogate & Knaresborough
Havant
Hertfordshire North East
Holborn & St Pancras
Hornsey & Wood Green
Hull East
Hull North
Hull West & Hessle
Huntingdon
Hyndburn
Isle of Wight
Islwyn
Jarrow
Knowsley
Lanark & Hamilton East
Makerfield
Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney
Middlesbrough
Midlothian
Moray
Neath
Newport East
Newport West
Northampton North
Northampton South
Ochil & Perthshire South
Paisley & Renfrewshire North
Perth & Perthshire North
Renfrewshire East
Rhondda
Rochford & Southend East
Rother Valley
Rotherham
Somerton & Frome
Southend West
Stafford
Stockton North
Stone
Streatham
Swansea East
Swansea West
Telford
Torbay
Warwick & Leamington
Watford
Wellingborough
Wentworth & Dearne
Westmorland & Lonsdale
Worcester
3.30 AM
Aldershot
Blaydon
Cambridgeshire South
Cities of London & Westminster
Clacton
Dover
Dulwich & West Norwood
Dumfries & Galloway
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale
Durham, City of
Durham North
Durham North West
Edmonton
Enfield North
Great Grimsby
Harlow
Heywood & Middleton
Ilford North
Ilford South
Lincoln
Linlithgow & Falkirk East
Livingston
Maldon
Mansfield
Newbury
Penrith & The Border
Preston
Redcar
Reigate
Rochdale
Sedgefield
Shrewsbury & Atcham
Slough
Stockton South
Thornbury & Yate
Tunbridge Wells
Ulster Mid
Vauxhall
Wallasey
Warley
Welwyn Hatfield
West Bromwich East
West Bromwich West
Westminster North
Wigan
Workington
Wrekin, The
Wycombe
Wyre & Preston North
4 AM
Aberdeen North
Aberdeen South
Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine
Aldridge-Brownhills
Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
Ayrshire Central
Banff & Buchan
Barrow & Furness
Bassetlaw
Bath
Beckenham
Bermondsey & Old Southwark
Bethnal Green & Bow
Beverley & Holderness
Birkenhead
Birmingham Northfield
Blackley & Broughton
Bolton West
Bosworth
Bracknell
Brentwood & Ongar
Bromley & Chislehurst
Broxtowe
Camberwell & Peckham
Cannock Chase
Cardiff Central
Cardiff North
Cardiff South & Penarth
Cardiff West
Carmarthen West & Pembrokeshire South
Carshalton & Wallington
Chelmsford
Chelsea & Fulham
Cheltenham
Chesham & Amersham
Chesterfield
Chingford & Woodford Green
Colchester
Copeland
Croydon Central
Croydon North
Croydon South
Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East
Derbyshire Mid
Don Valley
Dudley North
Dudley South
East Ham
Edinburgh East
Edinburgh North & Leith
Edinburgh South
Edinburgh South West
Edinburgh West
Eltham
Erith & Thamesmead
Esher & Walton
Feltham & Heston
Folkestone & Hythe
Fylde
Garston & Halewood
Gateshead
Gedling
Gloucester
Gordon
Gower
Greenwich & Woolwich
Hackney North & Stoke Newington
Halesowen & Rowley Regis
Haltemprice & Howden
Hampshire North West
Harwich & Essex North
Hayes & Harlington
Hendon
Herefordshire North
Hertford & Stortford
Hertfordshire South West
Hertsmere
High Peak
Hornchurch & Upminster
Ipswich
Kensington
Lancashire West
Leicestershire North West
Lewisham East
Lewisham West & Penge
Leyton & Wanstead
Lichfield
Liverpool Riverside
Liverpool Wavertree
Liverpool West Derby
Londonderry East
Meriden
Monmouth
Newcastle-under-Lyme
Norfolk Mid
Norfolk South
Norwich South
Ogmore
Old Bexley & Sidcup
Orpington
Pendle
Plymouth Moor View
Plymouth Sutton & Devonport
Pontypridd
Poplar & Limehouse
Preseli Pembrokeshire
Rayleigh & Wickford
Richmond Park
Romford
Rossendale & Darwen
Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner
Runnymede & Weybridge
Saffron Walden
St Helens North
St Helens South & Whiston
Salisbury
Scunthorpe
Sevenoaks
Shropshire North
Skipton & Ripon
Solihull
Southport
Staffordshire South
Stevenage
Stoke-on-Trent Central
Stoke-on-Trent North
Stoke-on-Trent South
Stratford-on-Avon
Stroud
Suffolk West
Sutton & Cheam
Sutton Coldfield
Tonbridge & Malling
Tottenham
Twickenham
Uxbridge & Ruislip South
Vale of Glamorgan
Walsall North
Walsall South
Walthamstow
Wealden
West Ham
Weston-Super-Mare
Wiltshire South West
Wirral South
Witham
Woking
Worcestershire Mid
Worcestershire West
Wythenshawe & Sale East
Yeovil
4.30 AM
Argyll & Bute
Birmingham Erdington
Blackpool North & Cleveleys
Blackpool South
Bolsover
Bury St Edmunds
Chipping Barnet
Corby
Eastbourne
Eddisbury
Filton & Bradley Stoke
Hampshire East
Leeds Central
Leeds East
Lewisham Deptford
Maidenhead
Mole Valley
Newry & Armagh
Newton Abbot
Redditch
Romsey & Southampton North
Scarborough & Whitby
Selby & Ainsty
Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough
Sheffield Central
Sheffield Hallam
Sheffield Heeley
Sheffield South East
Somerset North
South Holland & The Deepings
South Ribble
Staffordshire Moorlands
Suffolk Central & Ipswich North
Suffolk Coastal
Surrey Heath
Surrey South West
Thirsk & Malton
Tynemouth
Tyneside North
Weaver Vale
Windsor
Witney
Wolverhampton North East
Wolverhampton South East
Wolverhampton South West
5 AM
Altrincham & Sale West
Ashfield
Ashford
Banbury
Basingstoke
Batley & Spen
Beaconsfield
Bedford
Bedfordshire Mid
Bexhill & Battle
Birmingham Hodge Hill
Birmingham Ladywood
Birmingham Selly Oak
Birmingham Yardley
Boston & Skegness
Bradford East
Bradford West
Braintree
Brentford & Isleworth
Bridgend
Brigg & Goole
Bristol East
Bristol South
Bristol West
Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross
Calder Valley
Cambridge
Charnwood
Cheadle
Chester, City of
Chichester
Colne Valley
Dartford
Daventry
Derbyshire Dales
Devon North
Dewsbury
Doncaster Central
Doncaster North
Dorset South
Dorset West
Down South
Ellesmere Port & Neston
Epsom & Ewell
Faversham & Kent Mid
Fermanagh & South Tyrone
Finchley & Golders Green
Grantham & Stamford
Guildford
Halifax
Hampshire North East
Harrow East
Harrow West
Hazel Grove
Hemsworth
Hereford & Herefordshire South
Hexham
Hitchin & Harpenden
Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey
Kingston & Surbiton
Kingswood
Leeds West
Lewes
Liverpool Walton
Loughborough
Louth & Horncastle
Maidstone & The Weald
Manchester Central
Manchester Gorton
Manchester Withington
Middlesbrough South & Cleveland East
New Forest East
New Forest West
Newark
Norfolk North
Normanton, Pontefract & Castleford
Northamptonshire South
Nottingham East
Nottingham North
Nottingham South
Oldham West & Royton
Orkney & Shetland
Penistone & Stocksbridge
Poole
Pudsey
Richmond (Yorks)
Ross, Skye & Lochaber
Rugby
Rushcliffe
Rutland & Melton
St Albans
Salford & Eccles
Sefton Central
Sherwood
Sleaford & North Hykeham
Somerset North East
Spelthorne
Stockport
Stourbridge
Stretford & Urmston
Suffolk South
Sussex Mid
Wakefield
Warrington North
Wells
Wirral West
Wokingham
Worsley & Eccles South
Wyre Forest
Yorkshire East
5.30 AM
Aylesbury
Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk
Birmingham Edgbaston
Buckingham
Cambridgeshire South East
Elmet & Rothwell
Gravesham
Great Yarmouth
Hemel Hempstead
Horsham
Hove
Leeds North East
Leeds North West
Norwich North
Shipley
Sittingbourne & Sheppey
Southampton Itchen
Southampton Test
Warrington South
Winchester
6 AM
Arundel & South Downs
Bedfordshire North East
Bedfordshire South West
Birmingham Hall Green
Birmingham Perry Barr
Bognor Regis & Littlehampton
Bradford South
Bridgwater & Somerset West
Brighton Kemptown
Brighton Pavilion
Bromsgrove
Camborne & Redruth
Cambridgeshire North East
Chatham & Aylesford
Derby North
Derbyshire North East
Devon East
Devon South West
Dorset Mid & Poole North
Dorset North
Forest of Dean
Gainsborough
Gillingham & Rainham
Hackney South & Shoreditch
Henley
Keighley
Lancaster & Fleetwood
Leicester South
Leicestershire South
Morecambe & Lunesdale
Norfolk North West
Norfolk South West
Oldham East & Saddleworth
Oxford West & Abingdon
Portsmouth North
Portsmouth South
Reading East
Reading West
Rochester & Strood
Tatton
Tewkesbury
Tiverton & Honiton
Truro & Falmouth
Wantage
Worthing East & Shoreham
Worthing West
York Central
York Outer
6.30 AM
Broadland
Cornwall North
Denton & Reddish
Devizes
Milton Keynes South
St Austell & Newquay
Stalybridge & Hyde
Waveney
Wiltshire North
7 AM
Ashton Under Lyne
Chippenham
Congleton
Cotswolds, The
Crewe & Nantwich
Harborough
Huddersfield
Leicester East
Leicester West
Luton North
Luton South
Macclesfield
Meon Valley
Milton Keynes North
Morley & Outwood
St Ives
Thanet North
Thanet South
7.30 AM
Devon Central
8 AM
Devon West & Torridge
9 AM
Cornwall South East
12 PM
Berwick-upon-Tweed
Blyth Valley
Wansbeck