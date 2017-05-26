General election emoji App launched

SOCIAL media fanatics with a political interest can now use a new emoji tool to keep some humour in the lead up to the general election.

Fanmoji, who brought the country Scotmoji, now have a new General Election emoji App which has some great cartoon caricutures of those who are leading the campaign trail.

Boris Johnson emoji. Picture: Contributed

They includes ones of Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, as well as others including Boris Johnson and broadcasters David Dimbleby and Jeremy Vine, with his Swingometer.

Tim Webber, Fanmoji founder, said: “With our free Buzzmoji feature inside the free to download Fanmoji App, we think there’s a great opportunity to help people enhance their messages everyday.

“With election fever in full swing we’ll give Fanmoji users the emoji-stickers and GIFs they need for the conversations they’re about to have.

Prime Minister Theresa May placard emoji. Picture: Contributed

“Whether they want to show their allegiance, debate the latest events or merely register their dismay and fatigue at the whole thing - Fanmoji will have the messaging tools for them.”

He added: “We’re really excited to be launching the Fanmoji app.

“Over the last year launching individual apps for all the big cities of the UK we’ve found people really like to be able to represent themselves and their interests in more engaging and visually exciting ways.

“So it’s great to be bringing all that together in one place, adding a load of new features over the coming weeks and months, and offering a truly augmented messaging experience.”

Jeremy Corbyn emoji. Picture: Contributed

The Fanmoji App brings users new daily General Election stickers and GIFs with their new Buzzmoji feature.

With the election in full swing, you can expect lots of emoji-stickers of Jeremy Corbyn waving a “For the many, not the few” placard, Theresa May displaying “strong and stable leadership” banners, Boris Johnson’s latest slip of the tongue, Nicola Sturgeon showing her Scottish pride, and Leanne Wood giving her Welsh love.

He said that, come polling day, there will of course be the tools to celebrate #Dogsatpollingstations and also includes broadcaster David Dimbleby and Jeremy Vine’s Swingometer.

Fanmoji allows users to pin their heart on your sleeve and chat about the latest news in iMessage and Whatsapp in a bold way. People can also post Fanmojis to Twitter and Facebook.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron's emoji. Picture: Contributed

