Gardening Scotland unveils NSPCC Scotland as charity partner

THE organisers of Gardening Scotland – the country’s national outdoor living show and garden festival – have announced NSPCC Scotland as its charity partner for this year’s event at Ingliston.

NSPCC Scotland has been selected as the garden festival’s charity partner for the second year running after a very successful inaugural year in 2016. Gardening Scotland will be pledging £1 to the charity from every ticket sold in March – a month which includes Mothering Sunday and the official start of British Summer Time.

Now in its 18th year, Gardening Scotland will take place from 2-4 June at the Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston.

NSPCC Scotland will be organising lots of fun activities for children and their parents, such as a flower-themed treasure hunt, face-painting, games and prizes, as well as photograph opportunities and a social media competition.

Show organiser Martin Dare said: “Gardening Scotland is itself a charity and we are proud of the work we do to support other Scottish charities which are doing fantastic things in and around our local communities. NSPCC Scotland does vital work in the prevention of child abuse as well as providing crucial support to vulnerable children who have been mistreated, which is why we’ve chosen to partner with them once again.

“We all know that gardening assists with the physical and mental health of people of all ages and we believe there are real benefits for children in exploring gardening and green spaces.

Deborah Quinn, NSPCC Scotland corporate fundraising executive, said: “We are overjoyed to be Gardening Scotland’s charity partner for the second year running. It’s a fantastic event to be part of with a brilliant family atmosphere. We are very grateful to be given the opportunity at this event to spread awareness of our campaigns and services that help safeguard children and young people, such as our PANTS campaign, which teaches children how to stay safe from abuse.

“We are like-minded organisations, both believing in the importance of creating happy childhoods, and hope to create some lovely memories for those attending again.”

