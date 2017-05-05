Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie’s father elected as councillor

THE father of a Scots actress who made her name in hit shows like Game of Thrones and The Good Fight has been elected as a councillor in Aberdeenshire.

Sebastian Leslie, whose daughter Rose is currently enjoying a hugely successful acting career, stood as the Scottish Conservative candidate in the West Garioch Ward in Aberdeenshire.

Chieftan of Clan Leslie, Mr Leslie took over from former councillor Patricia Oddie, who stood down due to ill health.

Daughter Rose, who was born Rose Eleanor ­Arbuthnot-Leslie, is one of Sebastian’s five offspring with wife Candida, and was brought up in the family home Lickleyhead Castle, near Insch.

A hugely successful actress, she landed a role in the first series of Downton Abbey, before joing the cast of Game of Thrones as Ygritte, and becoming the love interest (both on and off screen) for fellow star Kit Harrington who plays Jon Snow on the show.

Mr Leslie confirmed that he will use his experiences in business and agriculture as a retired farmer to help get the best for his ward.