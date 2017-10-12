Game of Thrones star ‘plays conductor’ at Glasgow Central

Fans of Game of Thrones got a surprise this morning as a very familiar face ‘held the door’ for them on their morning commute.

Actor Kristian Nairn who plays Hodor delighted fans at Glasgow Central by playing conductor to celebrate the launch of a new on-board entertainment service.

Best known for playing the role of Hodor in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, the actor launched the service in Glasgow Central Station, before travelling on board to Manchester Airport, giving customers a surprise by making announcements on the journey.

Kristian Nairn said: “I was delighted to be able to launch Exstream for TransPennine Express today. After meeting some fantastic people in Glasgow, I managed to sit down on board with a cup of tea and watch the first two episodes of Game of Thrones. It brought back some great memories!

“Now I’m looking forward to my next journey where I can catch up on some shows and films I have missed recently.”

Leo Goodwin, Managing Director of TransPennine Express, said: “We really enjoyed having Kristian launch the new service today. It’s a fantastic milestone for TransPennine Express as we open up a whole world of entertainment for our customers.

“So whether you want to catch up with League of Their Own, listen to some music or read the latest issue of a magazine, the free service is there for all to take advantage of.”

The launch of the new entertainment system comes as TPE seek to transform the experience on-board their trains for customers.

The train company are delivering an investment of £500million over the next three years in brand new trains which will begin operating on the route between Scotland and Manchester from 2019 plus additional services.