Game of Thrones star Kate Dickie launches Alzheimer’s tartan

ALZHEIMER Scotland has marked World Alzheimer’s Day by unveiling the world’s first Alzheimer’s inspired tartan with the help of Kate Dickie.

The new tartan has been created to honour the millions of people with dementia worldwide and will help to raise vital funds to support people living with dementia, their carers and families.

The design has been created by leading tartan expert Brian Wilton MBE and donated to Alzheimer Scotland by the Scottish Tartans Authority.

The custom-made tartan is influenced by the Royal Stewart Ancient tartan to signify memories and heritage, and also features vibrant shades of purple and other colours from the Alzheimer Scotland brand identity.

With research suggesting that one person in the world develops dementia every three seconds, Alzheimer Scotland has commissioned the new tartan to support the mission that nobody should face dementia alone.

Alzheimer Scotland ambassador and Scottish actress, Kate Dickie, has thrown her support behind the new tartan by modelling a bespoke tartan frock coat by award winning Scottish designer, Judy R Clark.

The stunning frock coat is the first piece of clothing made from the new tartan and has already collected pin badges from many supportive dementia organisations across the world.

A cause which is close to Kate’s heart after losing her Mum to dementia when she was just 23, the actress was thrilled to wear the specially commissioned frock coat for the launch.

She said: “To have something as beautiful and meaningful as the Alzheimer’s inspired tartan is fantastic.

“So much thought and care has gone into the design and I can’t think of a more wonderful way to honour people living with dementia in Scotland and around the world.

“Oh my, how things have changed since my mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, when people would just look at me blankly when I told them and ask: ‘is this something to do with memory problems?’

“Alzheimer Scotland and their global partners have done so much to support and highlight the disease to date and a look forward to further advances in the future.

“The tartan is a glorious way to honour both those living with dementia and their carers and I feel privileged to be part of the launch.”

Marc Wortmann, executive director of Alzheimer’s Disease International, said: “The Alzheimer’s tartan not only looks great it’s a strong reminder of the impact of dementia globally.

“We are seeing prevalence continuing to rise and it’s a shocking reminder that we must come together to support dementia across the world.

“Tartan is recognised globally and if we can use it to raise awareness and encourage people to work together on a global action plan to address dementia now and for our future generations, then that is a good thing.”

Anna Devine, director of fundraising and marketing for Alzheimer Scotland, said: “I am thrilled to unveil this specially commissioned tartan to honour people living with dementia globally.

“Scotland is the home of tartan and as we develop our work with international partners around policy and good practice, it seems right that we should share the tartan and use it to explore opportunities that will help benefit people living with dementia both home and overseas.

“Expats around the world continue to celebrate their Scottish heritage through tartan and we hope this vibrant new tartan will become a big success across generations and enjoy longevity with supporters now and in the future.

“The frock coat is a real attention grabber and we hope it will gather support and open new discussions internationally on how we can work together to support people living with dementia globally.

“We’re really excited that we finally have an Alzheimer’s inspired tartan and we’ve already had a good few enquiries from our supporters at home and internationally who want to get their hands on it.”

The Alzheimer Scotland tartan will be available in a stylish first collection of accessories including ties and scarves.

Dementia affects over 90,000 people across Scotland and by 2020 it is estimated that there will be over one million people living with the illness in the UK.

