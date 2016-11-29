Full list: Remain and Leave European Union referendum donors

Here is a full list of the Remain and Leave referendum campaigners who declared spending to the Electoral Commission of between £10,000 and £250,000.

The list also includes two campaigners who spent more than £250,000 and who submitted their details to the Commission early. (The deadline for declaring spending over £250,000 is December 23.)

Remain:

Adecco (UK) Limited: £26,534

Another Europe Is Possible: £37,160

Avaaz Campaigns UK: £116,975

Cambridge for Europe: £40,251

City of London Corporation: £48,612

Communication Workers Union: £86,543

Community: £11,325

DDB UK Limited: £249,715

East Midlands Training Limited: £19,760

Economists For Remain: £43,210

Friends of the Earth Trust: £30,693

GMB: £96,430

Green Party: £48,815

Labour Movement for Europe: £11,309

Lebara Ltd: £220,573

London First: £101,655

Michelle Ovens Ltd: £82,673

Mr Edward Izzard: £36,229

Mr Robert Laurence Taylor: £15,210

Mr Wolfgang Tillmans: £33,758

National Farmers’ Union: £73,565

Referendum Facts Ltd: £170,201

Scientists for EU Limited: £198,664

SCOR UK Company Limited: £192,000

Scottish National Party (SNP): £90,830

Trades Union Congress (TUC): £97,909

Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW): £104,190

Unite the Union: £140,173

Universities UK: £69,365

Wake Up And Vote: £96,893

We Are Europe: £326,445

TOTAL: £2,917,667

Leave:

Economists for Brexit: £54,000

Fishing For Leave: £21,656

Global Britain Limited: £209,302

GO Movement Ltd: £22,683

Grassroots Out Ltd: £219,215

Green-Leaves: £14,481

Imaginexit Limited: £45,176

JD Wetherspoon PLC: £94,586

Mr Darren Grimes: £676,016

Mr Michael Pye: £14,014

National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers: £45,083

News Group Newspapers Ltd: £96,898

The Campaign For An Independent Britain Limited: £62,369

THE EU Referendum Campaign Limited: £15,102

The Freedom Association Limited: £90,341

Trade Unionists Against The European Union: £73,948

Veterans for Britain: £146,945

TOTAL: £1,901,815

In addition, the following campaigners submitted returns with spending of £10,000 or less:

Campaign Against Euro-Federalism

Children of the Atom

Clientearth

Connolly Association

Conservative Group for Europe

Democrat Publications

Dr Richard North

English Democrats

English Lobby

English National Party

FAB says Leave

Federal Trust for Education and Research

Global Justice Now

Global Markets Free Nations

Lawyers - In For Britain

Mr Arron Banks

Mr John Poynton

Mr John Sweeney

Mr Martin Banbury

Mr Matthew Jones

Mr Philip Lenton

Mr Zaccheus Gilpin

Mrs Katie Pruszynski

Muslims for Britain

Newcastle upon Tyne Community First Party

Progress Limited

Priscilla Nwikpo

Scientists for Britain Limited

Scottish Green Party

SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)

Social Democratic Party

Social Market Foundation

Stronger United Ltd

The Bow Group

The Fire Brigades Union

The Leave Alliance

The Republican Socialist Party

The ResPublica Trust

The Scottish Council of the European Movement

Third Generation Environmentalism Ltd

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV

UCATT

UK Indians for Remaining in Europe Ltd

Women for Britain

Workers of England Union

New Europeans