Full list: Remain and Leave European Union referendum donors

Here is a full list of the Remain and Leave referendum campaigners who declared spending to the Electoral Commission of between £10,000 and £250,000.
The list also includes two campaigners who spent more than £250,000 and who submitted their details to the Commission early. (The deadline for declaring spending over £250,000 is December 23.)
Remain:
Adecco (UK) Limited: £26,534
Another Europe Is Possible: £37,160
Avaaz Campaigns UK: £116,975
Cambridge for Europe: £40,251
City of London Corporation: £48,612
Communication Workers Union: £86,543
Community: £11,325
DDB UK Limited: £249,715
East Midlands Training Limited: £19,760
Economists For Remain: £43,210
Friends of the Earth Trust: £30,693
GMB: £96,430
Green Party: £48,815
Labour Movement for Europe: £11,309
Lebara Ltd: £220,573
London First: £101,655
Michelle Ovens Ltd: £82,673
Mr Edward Izzard: £36,229
Mr Robert Laurence Taylor: £15,210
Mr Wolfgang Tillmans: £33,758
National Farmers’ Union: £73,565
Referendum Facts Ltd: £170,201
Scientists for EU Limited: £198,664
SCOR UK Company Limited: £192,000
Scottish National Party (SNP): £90,830
Trades Union Congress (TUC): £97,909
Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW): £104,190
Unite the Union: £140,173
Universities UK: £69,365
Wake Up And Vote: £96,893
We Are Europe: £326,445
TOTAL: £2,917,667
Leave:
Economists for Brexit: £54,000
Fishing For Leave: £21,656
Global Britain Limited: £209,302
GO Movement Ltd: £22,683
Grassroots Out Ltd: £219,215
Green-Leaves: £14,481
Imaginexit Limited: £45,176
JD Wetherspoon PLC: £94,586
Mr Darren Grimes: £676,016
Mr Michael Pye: £14,014
National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers: £45,083
News Group Newspapers Ltd: £96,898
The Campaign For An Independent Britain Limited: £62,369
THE EU Referendum Campaign Limited: £15,102
The Freedom Association Limited: £90,341
Trade Unionists Against The European Union: £73,948
Veterans for Britain: £146,945
TOTAL: £1,901,815
In addition, the following campaigners submitted returns with spending of £10,000 or less:
Campaign Against Euro-Federalism
Children of the Atom
Clientearth
Connolly Association
Conservative Group for Europe
Democrat Publications
Dr Richard North
English Democrats
English Lobby
English National Party
FAB says Leave
Federal Trust for Education and Research
Global Justice Now
Global Markets Free Nations
Lawyers - In For Britain
Mr Arron Banks
Mr John Poynton
Mr John Sweeney
Mr Martin Banbury
Mr Matthew Jones
Mr Philip Lenton
Mr Zaccheus Gilpin
Mrs Katie Pruszynski
Muslims for Britain
Newcastle upon Tyne Community First Party
Progress Limited
Priscilla Nwikpo
Scientists for Britain Limited
Scottish Green Party
SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
Social Democratic Party
Social Market Foundation
Stronger United Ltd
The Bow Group
The Fire Brigades Union
The Leave Alliance
The Republican Socialist Party
The ResPublica Trust
The Scottish Council of the European Movement
Third Generation Environmentalism Ltd
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV
UCATT
UK Indians for Remaining in Europe Ltd
Women for Britain
Workers of England Union
New Europeans