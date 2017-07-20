Fringe to coincide with summer’s wettest day, study suggests

SCOTLAND’S wettest day of the year has been predicted to fall on Thursday August 10th, according to a new study.

Whilst the UK currently swelters under its annual one-week heat wave, it won’t be long until the more typical British summertime rears its ugly head again.

Indeed, for the majority of the summer months, ‘summertime’ feels more like a warm up to autumn - with drizzle and grey skies - and it’s usually soggy rather than sizzling sausages you’ll find on the BBQ.

Considering our tendency for rainy summers, BuzzGrass– the leading manufacturer of synthetic grass - wanted to help us out by researching the average rainfall over the UK during the summer months (over the last thirty years) and to pin point the rainiest dates in which we should avoid planning any outdoor events.

The study, which is based on historical data from 1980-2016, suggests that on 10 August Scotland can expect to receive an average 3.1 inches of rainfall - an inch more than the UK average. This will not be welcome news to those planning on a visit to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - the annual arts fest kicks off on August 4th.

Alternatively, the South East of England should enjoy the driest summer, with the rainiest day on the 4th August, predicted to only receive 1.6 inches of rainfall. A far less damp summer ahead it seems, compared to us thoroughly drookit Scots.