Fresh hope for muscular dystrophy sufferers

A single jab for muscular dystrophy developed by British scientists has the potential to help those with the illness, a professor has said.

A clinical trial is already being planned with patients being recruited within the next couple of years.

The gene therapy achieved remarkable results in dogs with muscular dystrophy - paving the way for clinical trials in humans.

The UK and French team corrected a mutation in a dozen Golden Retrievers that had developed the disorder.

Professor George Dickson, of the University of London in Egham, Surrey, said: ““There are ongoing animal tests to be done to enable a clinical trial.”

Prof Dickson added: “We foresee patient recruitment over the next 12 to 24 months.”