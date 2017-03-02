French candidate Fillon’s home searched in corruption probe

French Presidential candidate Francois Fillon has had his Paris home searched as part of an ongoing corruption probe.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that the conservative politician had his Paris town house raided by officers from ccording the Central Office for the fight against corruption and financial and tax offenses (Oclciff) on Thursday morning. The search was reportedly authorised by three judges.

The allegations circling around the Fillon family focus mainly on his Welsh-born wife Penelope, who is also reported to be facing an investigation.

The Le Canard Enchaine newspaper claimed she was paid €831,400 (£710,000) as a parliamentary assistant for Mr Fillon and his successor, but had no parliamentary pass. Fillon is also under scrutiny for employing his two children as legal advisors when they were still in university.

Fillon has described the ongoing allegations as a “political assassination” and has vowed to fight on.

A spokesman for the Fillon entourage said “It [the search] ended several hours ago.”