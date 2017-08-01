Fraud case against former MP Michelle Thomson has been dropped

Have your say

Criminal proceedings against former MP Michelle Thomson will not go ahead.

Ms Thomson was reported to Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) in 2016 following a police investigation into alleged mortgage fraud.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal received a report concerning four men aged 48, 56, 59 and 59, and one woman aged 51, in relation to alleged incidents between June 16 2010 and July 26 2011.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, Crown counsel concluded there was an absence of sufficient credible and reliable evidence and there should be no criminal proceedings at this time.”

Ms Thomson was elected as an SNP MP in 2015 before losing the party whip. She stepped down as MP for Edinburgh West at the recent general election.