Frank’s law campaign to visit Tannadice as consultation continues

The campaign for a law in memory of footballer Frank Kopel will visit the home of Dundee United on Thursday, the club where he played for a decade.

His wife Amanda Kopel, who has led calls for free personal care to be extended to dementia patients aged under 65, will be joined at Tannadice by Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs.

The former Manchester United player was diagnosed with dementia aged 59, with Mrs Kopel paying £1,200 a month for care until he died aged 65 in 2014, just weeks after he qualified for free personal care on his birthday.

Mr Briggs has brought forward a member’s bill to implement what has become known as “Frank’s Law”.

If successful, the legislation would see those suffering conditions like dementia - but are under the age of 65 - receive the same free personal care provided to those over that age.

The member’s bill consultation is open until October 6, and the Tannadice visit is aimed at encouraging more individuals and organisations to take part.

Mrs Kopel said: “The army of supporters grows each day, as the people of Scotland realise we need Frank’s Law.

“They know the discrimination is manmade, and that it should end sooner rather than later.

“More importantly, they know that it may be either themselves, or a member of their family, who may need personal care due to a disease, disability or illness in future.

“They need an assurance that, should that happen, there is a system in place allowing them to live with the dignity and respect that is every human being’s right.

“I am so grateful to the thousands of people who are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with me on this vitally important issue.

“I will be at Tannadice to stand proudly beside the Frank’s Law banner and flag, not only to raise awareness for the campaign, but to encourage people to take a few minutes to get involved in the consultation.”

Mr Briggs added: “I know how Dundee United fans have been a great support to Amanda and have very much been at the forefront of the campaign to deliver Frank’s Law from the outset.

“The consultation on my Member’s Bill proposal runs until October 6, and I urge individuals and organisations across Scotland to give their views during this period.”