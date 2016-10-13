Four more arrests following Scottish Cup Final violence

A further four men have been arrested in connection with the alleged violence and disorder at the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday May 21.

Police on the halfway line. Picture; Robert Perry

The men are aged 25, 31, 33 and 46 years, with the latest arrests bringing the total number of arrests so far following the game to 85.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The police investigation is continuing into the violence and disorder, and officers are continuing to appeal to anyone with information that may assist their enquiries to contact the inquiry team on 0141 532 5457, or by emailing scottishcupfinalpitchinvasion@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.