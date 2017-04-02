Four men stabbed in Kilmarnock mass street brawl

Four men have been arrested after four people were stabbed during a “large-scale disturbance” in East Ayrshire.

The brawl took place in Whatriggs Road, in the Bellfield area of Kilmarnock, at around 1.30am on Saturday.

The four injured men - aged 17, 18, 25 and 27 - were taken to the town’s Crosshouse Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Police Scotland said four men - aged 17, 18, 19 and 20 - have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.