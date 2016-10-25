Four killed on river rapid ride at Dreamworld, Australia

Four people have been killed in an accident at a popular theme park on Australia’s east coast.

Miche Paterson, a spokeswoman for Dreamworld, says two men and two women died today while on a river rapids ride at the park, located on Queensland state’s Gold Coast.

She had no information on how the accident occurred.

Paterson says the park was closed following the accident.

Queensland police spokesman Kieran Self said police also did not yet have information on how the injuries occurred.

Aerial footage of the park showed paramedics at the Thunder River Rapids ride, which whisks riders in circular rafts along a fast-moving, man-made river.

The Thunder River Rapids ride was opened in 1986.

The theme park’s website says it allowed riders to travel at up to “45km/h through the turbulent rapids”.

More to follow

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY