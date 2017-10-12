Foul-mouthed Scots swear nine times every hour

Scots need to wash their mouths out with soap after a new survey revealed they swear an average of nine times an hour.

The research from Soap Survey found that potty-mouthed Scots swear once ever 6.7 minutes.

The survey, which polled 2,000 adults, found that men swear slightly less than women - 10 times an hour, compared to women’s eight times an hour.

Scotland is in line with the UK average of swearing an average of nine times an hour, while those living in Wales and Greater London say expletives an average of 12 times per hour.

The research also found that more than a third of people (35 per cent) have sworn at their boss, and of those who admitted to it, 64 per cent were men and 36 per cent were women.

A total of 37 per cent of those asked said they have also been sworn at by their boss - with 71 per cent of those saying it was a regular occurrence.

Embarrassingly, one of five of Brits admitted to accidently swearing in an interview.