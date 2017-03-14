Forth Road Bridge re-opened after lorry overturned

The Forth Road Bridge has been re-opened to all vehicles after a lorry overturned on the Northbound carriage.

The bridge was closed on Tuesday afternoon to high sided vehicles, cars with trailers, caravans, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians.

Winds were gusting around 55mph when the incident happened at around 2:50pm on Tuesday.

Lorries are not permitted to cross the bridge when winds reach 50mph.

Bridge officials are waiting for the winds to subside so the blown-over lorry trailer can be removed.

It has been bouncing up and down by up to one metre in the gusts.

However, it is not expected that any damage caused to the bridge will prevent its re-opening.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the bridge and find an alternative route.

A West Lothian firm called for police to intercept vehicles attempting to cross the bridge during high-wind restrictions

UK Accident Repair Group chief executive Grant Phillips said: “The police need to be proactive in this situation, not as we are at present, reactive.

“We have now had two incidents in fewer than 12 weeks and it is down to good fortune rather than good management that we have not seen fatalities.

“Whether it will be third time lucky only time will tell, unless we act now before we read a very different headline.”

However, Police Scotland said officers were required all over the trunk road network during bad weather.

Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston, its head of road policing, said: “Police Scotland road policing officers routinely patrol the trunk road network, including the Forth Road Bridge, and will take action against drivers and operators who are found to be ignoring the signage or committing other traffic offences.

“In addition, [bridge operator] Amey monitors the bridge 24/7 and will call police in should any issues arise.

“We did not have a presence at either end of the Forth Road Bridge at the time of today’s incident and we would not routinely do so.

“While we would respond to specific requests for assistance from the bridge operator, there are sufficient signs on the approach to the bridge from all directions to adequately inform bridge users of any full or partial closure.”

Police have confirmed that warning signs were in place prohibiting high-sided vehicles from crossing the bridge due to high winds.

News of the closure came after Scotland on Sunday revealed that ministers were investigating whether to bring in penalties to deter vehicles from flouting high wind restrictions.

Inquiries are on-going into the full circumstances surrounding the incident.