Forth Road Bridge closed due to overturned lorry

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed to all vehicles due to an overturned lorry on the Northbound carriage.

The bridge had been closed to high sided vehicles, cars with trailers, caravans, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians.

The incident happened around 14.50 pm on Tuesday March 14.

Both carriageways have been closed due to fears that the lorry may blow on to the southbound carriageway with police warning that the bridge could be shut for some time.

Police have confirmed that warning signs were in place prohibiting high-sided vehicles from crossing the bridge due to high winds.

Inquiries are on-going into the full circumstances.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the bridge and find an alternative route.