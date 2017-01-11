Forth Road Bridge closed after lorry blows over in high winds

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed in both directions after a lorry was blown over in high winds early this morning.

Commuters face severe disruption after the vehicle was blown on its side from the northbound carriageway on the the southbound side around 2am.

Drivers have been warned that there may be delays to their journeys as wind gusts reach up to 70mph around much of Scotland.

Traffic Scotland said that the Forth Road Bridge is likely to be closed for ‘a considerable period.’ According to the organisation, the crane to recover the HGV cannot operate in high winds.

As a result it is likely that closure will continue until after the morning peak.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 54-year-old man has been charged following a collision on the Forth Road Bridge at about 02:00 on Wednesday. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Mark Arndt of the bridge operators in an interview said: “The bridge was closed to HGVs at the time.

“The incident itself occurred immediately north of the North Tower. The actual carriageway the lorry’s positioned on is the southbound carriageway.

“While he was travelling northbound the lorry was blown onto the southbound carriageway and caused some extensive damage to the central reserve grilling.”

Routes towards the Kincardine Bridge are already very busy.

The strong winds are expected to last for most of the day with the Met Office issuing several yellow Be Aware weather warnings for wintry showers and high winds.