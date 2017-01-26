Former West Lothian MP Tam Dalyell dies aged 84

Sir Tam Dalyell, the former Labour MP, known for the formulating the West Lothian Question and questioning Margaret Thatcher over the sinking of the General Belgrano during the Falklands War, has died aged 84.

A family statement said the parliamentary veteran - who spent 43 years as an MP - died after a short illness.

“Tam Dalyell devoted his life to public service in Scotland, in the UK, and beyond,” the statement said.

“He made an enormous contribution in many spheres. He will be much missed both publicly, and more importantly personally, by his family and many friends.”

Born in Edinburgh in 1932, he was educated at the Edinburgh Academy, Eton and Cambridge before winning a by-election in West Lothian and entering the House of Commons as Labour MP.

He quickly became a member of the “awkward squad”, falling out with his own party over military action in a number of war zones including Iraq and Yugoslavia.

He opposed devolution and raised the West Lothian Question - asking why Scottish MPs should have the right to vote on purely English legislation in the House of Commons after devolution.

Paying tribute to Mr Dalyell Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: “The Labour movement has lost a giant. Tam Dalyell was one of the most influential MPs, writers and thinkers of his generation.

“Tam served the people of West Lothian tirelessly for decades through periods of great change. He truly was their champion. As Father of the House his wisdom was passed on to countless MPs, serving as a parliamentarian while Britain had eight Prime Ministers.

“A man of peace and a man of principle, his legacy will live on in the Commons for decades to come.

“Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this time.”