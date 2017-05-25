Former TV weatherman Fred Talbot found guilty of sex offences

Former TV weatherman Fred Talbot has been convicted of a string of historical sex offences against schoolboys in his care during trips to Scotland.

A jury found the 67-year-old guilty of indecently assaulting seven teenage boys during camping and boating trips in the 1970s and 1980s while he was a biology teacher at a school in the Manchester area.

Edinburgh born Talbot, had denied the allegations but was convicted of seven of nine charges after a nine-day trial at Lanark Sheriff Court.

The former television personality, who used to be a regular on the floating weather map in Liverpool’s Albert Dock for ITV’s This Morning show, was previously jailed for five years in Manchester in 2015 for indecently assaulting two schoolboys, the court heard.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Talbot may have thought that he had got away with the vile assaults he inflicted on children in his care but, thanks to the bravery of his victims, he has finally been brought to justice.

“Abuse ruins childhoods and its effects last into adulthood. We hope Talbot’s conviction for these crimes will help his victims overcome what happened to them.

“This case shows once again how important it is that those who have suffered abuse are able to come forward and see justice, no matter how much time has passed.”

The jury took four hours over two days to consider their verdict.

Talbot, wearing a short-sleeved shirt and tie, sat impassively as the verdict was delivered.

Sentence was deferred until June 15.