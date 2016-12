A former soldier who suffers from PTSD has been traced “safe and well” after going missing.

James Spence, 47, had been missing from his home in Easterhill Road, Tollcross, since 3am on Friday, when he left the house in his blue Vauxhall Tigra.

Police Scotland appealed for information to help trace him after his car was discovered in the city’s Yorkhill area a few hours later.

He was traced safe and well on Saturday afternoon, police said.