Former Scots monastery on sale for same price as London flat

A former monastery in the west of Scotland has gone on the market for the same price as a one-bedroom London flat.

The Carmelite Monastery in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, still retains much of its original 19th century features.

It was home to a closed order of nuns for more than 75 years who dedicated their lives to prayer in silence and solitude.

The nuns had arrived in the town in 1934 at the invitation of Monsignor Hugh Canon Kelly.

And the former monastery will be sold at auction in May with a guide price of £650,000 - which is cheaper than a one bedroom flat in London’s prestigious Mayfair district.

The site boasts 2.2 acres, taking in stunning panoramic views over the Clyde Estuary, Dumbarton Rock and Cowal Peninsula.

Rachel Brown, property manager at Wilson Auction House said they were delighted to include the listing in their Scottish Land and Property Auction on May 11.

She said: “We are very excited to be auctioning such an iconic property which boasts picturesque surroundings in Dumbarton overlooking the Clyde Estuary.

“The property is in fantastic condition, retaining many of its original features and its location offers the beauty of The Trossachs and Loch Lomand National Park on its doorstep, yet is still accessible to Glasgow City Centre.”

It has a large gated entrance and retains the same stained glass, wood panels and gables as it had originally when it was first built.