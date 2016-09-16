Former Glasgow University student to be extradited over hacking

An autistic man accused of hacking into US Government computers can be extradited to the US from Britain to stand trial, a judge has ruled.

Lauri Love, who has Asperger Syndrome, is alleged to have stolen huge amounts of data from US agencies including the Federal Reserve, the Department of Defence, Nasa and the FBI in a spate of online attacks in 2012 and 2013.

Lauri Love pictured during a protest at Glasgow University. Picture: SWNS

Love is a former student at the University of Glasgow and was a prominent figure in the 2011 staff and student-led Hetherington House Occupation against cuts to higher education funding.

American authorities have been fighting for the 31-year-old, who lives with his parents near Newmarket in Suffolk, to face trial over charges of cyber-hacking, which his lawyers say could mean a sentence of up to 99 years in prison if found guilty.

Mr Love stood in the dock, wearing a purple sash as a belt, as district judge Nina Tempia ruled he can be extradited to the US, where he could face the possibility of three separate trials in different jurisdictions.

“I’m going to extradite Mr Love but what I mean by that is I’m going to send his case to the Secretary of State,” Judge Tempia told the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London.

