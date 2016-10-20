Former director of Enchanted Forest denies spying on women

The former director of the Enchanted Forest lightshow and Pitlochry Festival Theatre has been accused of secretly spying on women and filming them for more than three years.

Derek Allan, 59, is alleged to have secretly recorded video footage of numerous women at the theatre and at a shop in the Perthshire town.

Allan, who was formerly commercial director at the theatre and creative director of award-winning Enchanted Forest, is alleged to have kept up the secret spying campaign between 2011 and 2014.

He appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court to deny the charge against him and a trial has been scheduled for February next year.

He denies that on various occasions between 13 May 2011 and 31 October 2014 he conducted himself in a disorderly manner and breached the peace.

Allan denies making offensive remarks to one woman while staring at her breasts at the theatre and secretly filming her and another named woman. It is alleged that several other - as yet unidentified - women were also covertly filmed.

Allan, Glebe Street, Dumfries, who now operates a consultancy business, pled not guilty and his solicitor told the court he was planning to prepare a report for the case.

Solicitor Andrew Houston said: “There are ongoing inquiries which will require the instruction of a professional witness, which is likely to take a number of weeks.

“It is my hope that when this report is produced it will assist the Crown, me and the court. There is a counselling process ongoing. Forgive me if I don’t say too much, given there is a certain interest in this case.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY