Former Celtic Boys Club chairman charged with sex offences

A former chairman of Celtic Boys Club has been charged with historical sex abuse offences.

Gerry King was charged with a number of offences in February.

Police Scotland have confirmed that a 65-year-old man was charged on 15 February and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Mr King is a teacher at Glasgow’s St Martha’s Primary School and has been suspended from his job.

He has been suspended from teaching duties by Glasgow City Council pending the outcome of the investigation.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that on February 15, 2017, a 65-year-old man was charged in connection with non-recent sexual offences. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

In a statement, Glasgow City Council said: “A member of staff was placed on precautionary suspension in February 2017, pending a police investigation.”

There is no information to indicate that the charges relate to any alleged activities at the school.