For sale: Castle from which Scots outlaw Rob Roy evaded capture

THE magnificent castle from which Scots outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor famously escaped the British army is on sale for a £1.65m.

Duchray Castle in Aberfoyle, Stirling, dates from the early 16th century and is famous as the place the “Scottish Robin Hood” evaded capture.

It feels wonderfully remote and secluded, but is in fact just 30 miles or from Stirling and Glasgow, making it an easily accessible destination for discerning tourists, visitors and wedding guests Jamie Macnab, property agent

Rob Roy joined the Jacobite rising with his father in the late 17th century when he was just a teenager.

When an party of redcoats travelled north to capture him in the castle, he managed to escape thanks to help from two sisters who lived there.

Now, the famous property is on sale and comes with 80 acres of land, 12 miles of fishing rights and a separate annex property.

The recently refurbished property boasts a Great Hall, gothic arched windows, a total of eight bedrooms, tennis court, and seven acres of formal gardens.

Sir Walter Scott’s novel Rob Roy recounts how the outlaw managed to sneak away from British forces with assistance from a pair of sisters who lived in the castle.

The Redcoats had ventured north in search of Rob Roy and tracked him down to Duchray but had no luck in their attempts to apprehend him.

One of the sisters who occupied the castle acted as a diversion by distracting officers who called in search of the Scottish outlaw.

Meanwhile, the other sister showed him the best route to make his escape out of the castle whilst her sibling kept the soldiers occupied with idle chit chat at the front door.

Jamie Macnab, property agent from Savills, who are handling the sale said: “I’ve handled many castle sales in my 30 year career but I think that Duchray Castle is very special.

“It is very much a castle rather than a house but the owners have done a brilliant job creating comfortable rooms in it.

“It feels wonderfully remote and secluded, but is in fact just 30 miles or from Stirling and Glasgow, making it an easily accessible destination for discerning tourists, visitors and wedding guests or indeed as a unique and historic family home.

“It is a captivating and enchanting place which offers a link to Scotland’s history in a breathtakingly beautiful location.”

The castle was first built when King James IV initially granted permission to build a dwelling on the grounds for use as a royal hunting lodge in 1509.

As part of the first title deeds, the owner of Duchray was obliged to provide the Crown with 70 armed men if required as well as having a responsibility to the nearby ford at Duchray water.

The castle’s eventful history continued in the second century of the its existence, as the English set fire to it but only succeeded in damaging the roof and not its walls.

It was also the meeting point for Royalist forces who defeated Cromwellian English forces and forced them to retreat in the Pass of Aberfoyle in 1653.

After being burnt during the Jacobite rising of 1745, the historic building was restored around 1825 and the gothic windows from that period still remain on the property.

Nowadays, the castle has all the mod cons expected of a modern home but its own tower on the southeast corner remains as does a stone vaulted dining room which is connected by a spiral staircase to a great hall above.

On top of the castle and attached annex, buyers will also gain Duchray Lodge, a stone-built, Victorian lodge which is currently used as a holiday let.

Rob Roy MacGregor is a Scottish folk hero and joined the Jacobite rising with his father when he was just 18 years old.

The story of his life has been told in numerous films including a 1953 film created by Walt Disney Productions and a 1995 film called Rob Roy which starred Liam Neeson.

