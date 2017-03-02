For sale: 25 acres on Hebridean island - for just £55,000

It’s the ultimate opportunity to create a new life in the Outer Hebrides.

And for just £55,000 one buyer will get the chance to turn 25 acres of croft land on the island of Scalpay into their own get-away-from-it-all bolthole.

Anyone brave enough to take on the harsh island winters will be repaid by joining a close-knit community of nearly 300 people connected to the neighbouring island of Harris by bridge.

And there is the promise of a business opportunity too as the picturesque croft overlooking the waters of the Minch is also being marketed as having the potential for ‘multiple house plots’ for potential future investment.

Stornoway-based Western Isles Properties, who are handling the sale, say: “The panoramic positioning of the impressive croft provides an excellent investment opportunity with the availability of potential multiple house plots which would have spectacular uninterrupted sea views of the scenic beauty of the surrounding Island.

“The location is one of the most beautiful and desirable parts of the Island and building plots would enjoy a secluded and private setting.”

They add: “The croft further benefits from expansive agricultural uses and by sub dividing the croft in this manner the concept would present an ideal opportunity to interact between a crofting lifestyle and exploring the investment opportunities presenting itself.”