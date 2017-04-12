Footballer Andy Little in hospital following training incident

Stirling forward Andy Little suffered a fractured skull in a training-ground accident, the Ladbrokes League Two club have revealed.

Andy Little in action for Rangers. Picture Gary Hutchinson

The former Rangers and Preston player is in a stable condition in hospital following what Albion described as an “accidental clash of heads”.

The 27-year-old, who has nine caps for Northern Ireland, was taken by ambulance to nearby Forth Valley Royal Hospital before being transferred to another hospital in Edinburgh.

Albion chairman Stuart Brown said: “I have been updated by the club medical staff that whilst this was a serious and scary incident, and Andy’s injuries are substantial, he is now comfortable and stable in hospital and out of danger.

“His injuries are a fractured skull and eye socket and clearly he faces a long journey to recovery. I spoke to Andy’s mum, in Ireland, earlier (on Wednesday) and she and his dad are making plans to travel to Scotland. I have assured her that SAFC will do everything necessary to assist Andy back to full health.

“I can’t thank our club doctor Andrew Deeley, our physio Kenny Crichton and the paramedics enough for their swift and expert attention. It is especially comforting that within our club we have personnel that have both the skills and dedication to handle such, hopefully rare, situations.”