Football fans travelling to Rangers game arrested on flight from Edinburgh

Three football fans travelling to the Rangers game in Germany were arrested in Berlin Airport following claims that they had been disruptive to cabin crew on an Easyjet flight from Edinburgh

It is understood police arrested three Rangers fans after the flight landed in Berlin.

It is understood that the fans were in Germany for a winter-break friendly against RB Leipzig.

More than 8,000 Rangers fans travelled out for the match, which finished 4-0 to the hosts.

A spokesman for EasyJet said: “EasyJet can confirm that three passengers, who were behaving in a disruptive manner during flight EZY6977 from Edinburgh to Berlin on 14 January, were met by police on arrival in Berlin.”