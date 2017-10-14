Football fan ‘involved in hit and run near Easter Road’

A football fan was hit by a car on Albion Road today, according to reports.

Witnesses reported seeing the Aberdeen fan knocked over on the way to today’s Hibs v Aberdeen game.

One witness said the car sped off.

Police today said they were not investigating the alleged incident.

A witness said: “It was busy, not surprising given the big crowd so it was odd to see a car on the street at that point. It was about 30 feet ahead from us and the driver knocked over the boy and then sped off. Given current world events your mind naturally starts to panic, especially with so many families about.”