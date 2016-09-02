Food poisoning bug strikes tourists in Mexico

MORE than 100 Scots have been struck by a food poisoning bug they picked up on holiday in Mexico.

Health Protection Scotland (HPS) has issued guidance to travellers after 157 cases of the cyclospora infection were confirmed in Scotland.

Of those affected, 119 are known to have spent time in Mexico, mainly on the Riviera Maya coastline.

The outbreak is linked to contaminated food and holidaymakers have been advised to be cautious of salads, fruit and herbs which may not have been adequately cleaned.

Those who have returned from a trip with diarrhoea, stomach cramps and nausea should contact their doctor.

An HPS statement said: “Health Protection Scotland is aware of an increase in cases of cyclospora among travellers who have recently returned to Scotland from Mexico.

“Travellers have stayed at a number of different hotels and resorts in Mexico but predominantly on the Riviera Maya coast, which includes Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Sian Ka’an.

“Travellers to Mexico are reminded to maintain good food and water hygiene. If possible, they should choose freshly-prepared food that is thoroughly cooked and served piping hot.

“If travellers returning from Mexico have any symptoms of diarrhoea, particularly associated with loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea or fatigue they should seek medical attention and tell their GP about their travel history.”

An increase in cyclospora cases has also been seen in other parts of the UK, HPS said.

