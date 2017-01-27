Fochabers Fish Bar named best chippy in Scotland

A SCOTS fishshop has won major awards in a national competition.

Fochabers Fish Bar in Moray has been named the best chippy in Scotland, and one of the top ten in the UK.

The company was also awarded the Quality ‘Champion’ Award at the Fish & Chip Awards in London.

As well as winning the Quality Champion Award, Fochabers Fish Bar was also a finalist in the Staff Training and Development and the Fish and Chip Takeaway UK categories.

Fish Bar owner Darren Boothroyd’s 16-year-old daughter, Elise, was named runner-up in the Young Fish Fryer category.

Mr Boothroyd said he was “on cloud nine”.

