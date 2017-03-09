FMQs: New oil figures show case for independence ‘bogus’

New oil and gas figures show that the Scottish Government’s case for independence was “bogus”, opposition parties have said.

The Conservative and Labour leaders challenged Deputy First Minister John Swinney on the SNP administration’s 2014 prospectus for leaving the UK, stating it falsely used the sector as the basis for its economic case.

They raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood the day after the UK’s fiscal watchdog downgraded its forecasts for oil and gas receipts, and the week after an SNP adviser admitted the independence case should not include North Sea oil.

Tory leader Ruth Davidson said the Government’s campaign had been “taken apart” by one of its own side while Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the economic case for independence is “well and truly bust”.

Andrew Wilson, chairman of the SNP’s growth commission, suggested during a BBC interview that making the revenues central to the economic arguments ahead of the 2014 referendum had been a mistake.

The Government had predicted North Sea oil revenues of up to £7.9 billion in 2016/17 and of up to £11.8 billion in 2017/18 prior to the independence referendum.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projects offshore receipts of about £4.6 billion between 2017/18 and 2021/22, down from £7.3 billion in its November forecast.

It estimates revenues of £0.9 billion in 2017/18.

Ms Davidson: “He (Mr Wilson) admitted we did have oil baked into the numbers and it was indeed a basis (for independence).

“In other words, the entire economic prospectus on which the SNP based its entire case for independence was bogus.”

She added: “Oil receipts have absolutely collapsed and there is a simple question that the people of Scotland now have, and the question is this: without those oil receipts, can the Deputy First Minister point to any independent analysis that shows that Scotland’s economy would fair better right now if we were outside the United Kingdom?”

Ms Davidson has repeatedly challenged Scottish ministers on the issue of independence in recent months.

Speculation is growing that Nicola Sturgeon is poised to call a second referendum as the UK Government’s March deadline for triggering Brexit talks approaches.

The Tory leader added: “This morning we had the First Minister gunning for a referendum next year.

“She called it common sense. I call it nonsense because most people in Scotland do not want it.

“Most Scots do not want to go back to the division and uncertainty of another independence referendum.

“Most think it’s irresponsible to talk of a second referendum which is only going to damage the Scottish economy yet further.”

Mr Swinney, who was answering First Minister’s Questions while Nicola Sturgeon attends a memorial event for those who served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, said oil was considered a “bonus” to the economy and had “propped up” the UK economy for many years.

“The Prime Minister, he was here in Scotland in 2014 saying there would be a massive oil bonus for Scotland if we voted no, and of course there were other promises made to Scotland if we voted no,” he said.

Mr Swinney said a pledged £1 billion carbon capture project for the north east had been cancelled while the “almighty commitment” of vote no to stay in the EU had ended with Brexit.

“Oil, carbon capture, European Union. The no campaign was shattered by these broken promises.”

He continued: “I think what the people of Scotland would want to hear is more action to support the North Sea oil and gas sector.”

Commenting on the Chancellor’s Budget pledge to set up an expert panel and launch a discussion paper on how to help the industry, he added: “What the UK Government has been doing is talking about possibly setting up a taking shop which they talked about setting up a year ago, and it hasn’t even materialised yet.”

Mr Swinney also cited a poll released on Thursday which shows Scots are split 50/50 on the issue of independence.

He said: “That’s the people of Scotland being exposed to the hard-right politics of the Tory party, seeing the mess they are getting us into about Europe and deciding that it’s time for this country to choose its own future.”

Ms Dugdale claimed the SNP gave Scots “false hope ... based on a false prospectus” before the 2014 referendum and that the case for independence now “lies in tatters”.

She said the SNP’s own estimates for oil revenues in the early years of an independent Scotland could be out by as much as £21 billion - something which would deliver “turbo-charged austerity”.

Ms Dugdale told MSPs: “Before the independence referendum, John Swinney said, ‘The early years of an independent Scotland are timed to coincide with a massive North Sea oil boom’. When yesterday, the Office of Budget Responsibility confirmed that North Sea oil and gas actually cost the Treasury money last year.

“So, can the Deputy First Minister tell us, why didn’t the SNP tell the people of Scotland the truth about oil?”

To cheers and applause from his own party, Mr Swinney replied: “Isn’t it revealing that at the first available opportunity they’ve come back together again?

“I would have thought after the calamity that Kezia Dugdale led the Labour Party into in the 2016 election she might have learnt to have nothing to do with that lot over there (the Conservatives).”

Mr Swinney did not refer to oil during his exchanges with the Labour leader, instead attacking her party for “mistakes” made from the time of the 2014 referendum onwards.

Ms Dugdale pressed Mr Swinney on whether he felt any guilt about “offering the people of Scotland such false hope”.

She said: “They were told that we could only build a fairer country with independence but now we know beyond all doubt that that just wasn’t true.

“The SNP’s estimate for oil revenues in what would have been the first two years of an independent Scotland could out by as much as £21 billion. In old money that’s 21 thousand million pounds.

“That would deliver turbo-charged austerity and it would have made that fairer nation all but impossible to build.”

Mr Swinney replied: “If we’re going to pass around this chamber accusations about guilt, I think the Labour Party has got to think long and hard about how they’ve enabled the Tory party to govern the UK because of their awful stance in the referendum in 2014, which ushered in a Tory government that is taking us out of the EU, that is punishing vulnerable individuals in our society and damaging the life chances of individuals.

“The Tory budget yesterday is assessed by the Resolution Foundation to be consigning people in this country to the lowest level of wage growth in over 200 years.

“That’s what the Labour Party are guilty of ushering in for their stance in the referendum.”