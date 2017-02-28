Flybe plane makes emergency landing at Edinburgh airport

A Flybe jet with 60 passengers on board was forced into an emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport this evening.

The plane - which had front wheel problems - was met by emergency vehicles as it landed at about 7pm.

The Flybe flight BE853 developed a technical fault as it headed to the Capital from Birmingham.

A spokeswoman for Flybe said: “Flybe can confirm that the above flight landed without incident at Edinburgh Airport following a technical fault with the aircraft.

“The pilot followed all required procedures and the aircraft landed safely and was towed to stand. All 60 passengers disembarked as normal.

“As is standard procedure the airport put its emergency vehicles on standby as a precautionary measure. The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline’s number one priority and Flybe apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

