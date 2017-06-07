Flooding causes reduced service on Edinburgh Trams

Edinburgh trams are offering a reduced service due to heavy flooding in parts of the Capital.

It was reported yesterday in the Evening News that the Capital had a week’s worth of rain in just one day, and the weather has had a knock on effect on transport in the city.

Services between Edinburgh Airport and Edinburgh Park Central have been suspended.

Due to heavy rainfall overwhelming the drainage systems, the A8 underpass located between Edinburgh Gateway and Gyle Centre tram stops has become flooded.

Edinburgh Trams is currently operating service to and from Edinburgh Park Station and the City Centre.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to the severity of the flooding, we are only able to operate part route.

“Until the water level reduces, we are doing our best to keep our customers moving safely.

“We understand how important our services are to the city and we are working hard to keep our customers up to date through our normal channels.”

Ticketing Services Assistants have been deployed to key locations to help customers with onward journeys and Lothian Buses are accepting tram tickets.

Edinburgh Trams have encouraged customers to follow their social accounts for updates.