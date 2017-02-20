Flats in Ballater evacuated as wartime device removed

A device that prompted the evacuation of a block of flats in Ballater has been safely removed from the site.

Police were called to the Braichlie Road area of the Aberdeenshire village at around 11am on Monday after what they described as an “unexploded device” was found in a property.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) squad was also sent to the incident, which led to the evacuation of the four flats in the building.

The object turned out to be a deactivated Second World War device that posed no threat to public safety, officers said.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw, of Police Scotland, said: “Following a review, we can confirm that the item was a deactivated device from WW2 which has no explosive capability. It has been safely removed from the site. Once again I would stress that there was no threat to the public at any stage.

“Thank-you also to those members of the public who were affected while inquiries were carried out this afternoon. Your patience has been much appreciated.”

