Flamingo Land holiday resort plan for Loch Lomond

A site on the shores of Loch Lomond could be turned into a holiday resort by a theme park operator.

Flamingo Land Ltd, which runs attractions in North Yorkshire, has been named as the preferred developer of a 49-acre site in Balloch.

They have drawn up proposals including lodges, a boutique hotel and restaurants. A range of “high-quality, family-based attractions” are also planned.

Flamingo Land’s chief executive, Gordon Gibb, said the plans would fit with the aims of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

“We are excited by the prospect of creating a resort in the national park that recognises the importance and sensitivity of the site.

“We see huge potential on the West Riverside and view this as a fantastic opportunity to create a family-oriented attraction that supports the sustainable tourism objectives of the national park.

“Loch Lomond is internationally recognised and opportunities like West Riverside are rare.”

Scottish Enterprise, which named Flamingo Land as preferred developer, said the plan would dovetail with the nearby Lomond Shores shopping centre.

Derek McCrindle, director of the growth sector at Scottish Enterprise, said:

“Following a stringent bidding process, Flamingo Land’s proposal - Iconic Leisure Resort Loch Lomond - clearly aims to recognise the key sensitivities of developing within Scotland’s national park,” he said.

“This, together with its strong track record in creating visitor attractions - currently home to the third most popular tourist attraction in the UK - made it the developer of choice for this opportunity.”

The plans follow a community consultation earlier this year

Gordon Watson, chief executive of the national park, said: “A key point that came out of the charrette was the aspiration in the local community to see the West Riverside developed in a way that connects Lomond Shores to the village, to make the most of Balloch as a gateway to Loch Lomond.

“As the planning authority, we look forward to engaging with the developer through the planning process, as they develop their masterplan for the site.”

