Five Scottish hotels with lochside views

It’s estimated that Scotland is home to over 30,000 lochs spread across the country, from the famous mystique of Loch Ness to the shores of Loch Lomond.

The Lochs are filled with stunning landscapes of natural and historical beauty, with thousands flocking there every year to catch a glimpse for themselves.

Stonefield Castle. Picture: Nick Smith

If you’re planning join them, take a look at our guide below to the five Scottish hotels with loch views.

Cameron House

(Loch Lomond, West Dunbartonshire, G83 8QZ, 01389 310 777)

Set in 100 acres of leafy woodland within the Trossachs National Park, Cameron House is truly the best of both worlds. The bonnie banks of Loch Lomond are just yards from the front door of this grand Victorian property, with the entire Loch stretching out for miles in front of guests, while the popular climbing spot of Ben Lomond is just 30 minutes walk away. 20 minutes in the other direction is the hotel’s very own leisure centre and spa - including a 27-hole golf course - while the entire estate is just a half hour drive from Glasgow, ensuring Cameron House is as practical and luxurious as it is picturesque.

The Three Chimneys

Price per night: From £146

Loch Ness Lodge

(Brachla, Loch Ness-side, Inverness IV3 8AU, 01456 459469)

With sweeping views across the water of Loch Ness, there are few places along the bank of the Loch that are better suited to spotting its most famous resident. This hotel is peacefully isolated - the nearest village of Balchraggan is three miles away - and set within picturesque woodland and beautifully maintained gardens just yards from the Loch, where views across the water sweep miles in all directions. If joining the search for Nessie isn’t quite your thing, head around five miles South and find the village of Drumnadrochit with the Loch Ness centre and access to the historically ruined Urquhart Castle can be found.

Loch Awe Hotel

Price per night: From £175

Stonefield Castle

(Loch Fyne, Tarbert PA29 6YJ, 01880 820836)

Built in 1837, this Victorian house is unique in that guests and the general public alike are free to wander among its stunningly maintained grounds on the shores of Loch Fyne. It also means children and pets are more than welcome, so it’s ideal for family getaways. The castle is wrapped in a mystery of stories, everything from the origins of its owners to supposed spirits who enjoy nothing more than to wander around at night. Looking out over the water towards the Cowal peninsula towards Tarbert, it’s possible to see a few fishing boats out on the Loch, where lobster is freshly caught and delivered every day before being served up in the hotel’s restaurant in the evenings.

Price per night: From £65

Loch Awe Hotel

(Lochawe, Dalmally PA33 1AQ, 01838 200261)

The beautiful views across the shimmering waters of Loch Awe from this hotel is only punctuated by the stunning ruins of Kilchurn Castle, widely regarded as one of the best preserved examples of a medieval castle anywhere in the country. Taking a short walk along the shoreline to pay it a visit comes highly recommended while exploring the ancient forest surrounding the estate with its deer and rare red squirrel population is also highly suggested. Below the 19th century building, the Loch Awe station still welcomes trains along the scenic Highland line to Oban, so there’s plenty of the surrounding area to explore.

Price per night: On enquiry

The Three Chimneys

(Colbost House, Dunvegan, Colbost, Isle of Skye IV55 8ZT, 01470 511258)

With just a single track road separating guests from the lapping shores of Loch Dunvegan, the peaceful remoteness of this hotel is hard to beat. Across the water, in the distance, Dunvegan Castle can be seen poking just above the horizon, giving the area a near Game of Thrones-like setting. The quaint village of Colbost adds to the feeling of isolation and, while it isn’t nearly as massive as other hotels on this list, and there are no expansive grounds to explore, the cosy feeling of this cottage-like property combined with its dramatic location means there is plenty to love about this picturesque hotel.

Price per night: From £345 (Peak season)

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland